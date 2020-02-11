Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

BGF turns to loss in Q4

16:07 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$ 4.5 million), swinging from a profit of 3.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.7 percent to 61.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK