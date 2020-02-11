BGF turns to loss in Q4
16:07 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$ 4.5 million), swinging from a profit of 3.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.7 percent to 61.5 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
