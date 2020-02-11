BGF 2019 net income down 62.9 pct. to 17.5 bln won
16:07 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 17.5 billion won (US$ 14.8 million), down 62.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 29.4 billion won, down 0.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 8.9 percent to 240.3 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
