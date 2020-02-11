Kangwon Land 2019 net income up 12.7 pct. to 335.1 bln won
16:26 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 335.1 billion won (US$ 283.6 million), up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 502.2 billion won, up 16.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.7 percent to 1.52 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)