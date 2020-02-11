LG Hausys remains in red in Q4
17:06 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 26.3 billion won (US$ 22.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 80.9 percent on-year to 3.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 3.9 percent to 805 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
