LG Hausys swings to black in 2019
17:06 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 11.6 billion won (US$ 9.8 million), turning from a loss of 53.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 2.3 percent on-year to 68.8 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 2.4 percent to 3.18 trillion won.
