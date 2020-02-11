Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Green Food shifts to loss in Q4

17:19 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 34.1 billion won (US$ 28.9 million), turning from a profit of 14.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 77.8 percent on-year to 5 billion won. Sales decreased 3.2 percent to 793.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK