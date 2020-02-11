Hyundai Green Food 2019 net profit down 50 pct. to 63.7 bln won
17:19 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 63.7 billion won (US$ 53.9 million), down 50 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 90.1 billion won, down 34.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 3.9 percent to 3.12 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
