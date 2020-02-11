Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

CJ CGV remains in red in 2019

17:23 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net loss of 239.1 billion won (US$ 202.3 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

Operating income for the year was 123.2 billion won, up 58.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 9.8 percent to 1.94 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK