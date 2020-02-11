Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Livart Furniture Q4 net income down 99.6 pct. to 24 mln won

17:37 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24 million won (US$ 0 million), down 99.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 891 million won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.5 percent to 325.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK