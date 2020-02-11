Hyundai Livart Furniture 2019 net profit down 50.5 pct. to 19.3 bln won
17:38 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 19.3 billion won (US$ 16.3 million), down 50.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 23.6 billion won, down 50.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 8.4 percent to 1.23 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)