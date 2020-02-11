Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Q4 net income down 29.6 pct. to 52.5 bln won
18:15 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 52.5 billion won (US$ 44.4 million), down 29.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 67.6 billion won, down 23.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.2 percent to 378.1 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
