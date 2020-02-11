Kepco Plant Service & Engineering 2019 net profit down 5 pct. to 153.3 bln won
18:16 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 153.3 billion won (US$ 129.8 million), down 5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 193.9 billion won, up 1.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 0.4 percent to 1.24 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
