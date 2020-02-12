S. Korea's 3rd evacuation plane departs Wuhan with some 140 people aboard
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- A third government-chartered plane left the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Wednesday with some 140 South Koreans and their Chinese family members aboard.
Of the total, about 60 passengers are Chinese nationals who are married to or an immediate family member of a South Korean.
More than 170 people had requested to board the flight, and it was not immediately clear why the number dropped. Possible reasons include failure to pass Chinese quarantine measures or a lack of documents proving family relations.
The plane is expected to land at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport around 6:30 a.m.
Earlier, South Korea brought back 701 citizens from Wuhan on two evacuation flights.
