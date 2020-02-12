Trump plans to name No. 2 N.K. envoy as representative to U.N.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate the No. 2 U.S. envoy for North Korea as a representative to the United Nations, the White House said Tuesday.
Alex Wong, currently the deputy U.S. special representative for North Korea, has been tapped to serve as the U.S. alternative representative for special political affairs at the global body.
The planned nomination adds to uncertainty about the future of denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, which have stalled since an unfruitful summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February 2019.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)