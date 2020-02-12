(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 12)

"Parasite" is a black comedy thriller depicting the class divide between the haves and have-nots through two families that are similarly close-knit and happy, but different economically: One is rich, living in a mansion, and the other poor, living in a semi-basement flat. As of Feb. 9, the film has grossed $167.6 million around the world, including $35.5 million in the US and Canada. The success of the movie is the outcome of the sympathy felt by a worldwide audience with universal themes, though it was set in a Korean situation and made in the Korean language.