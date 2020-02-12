Green Cross remains in red in Q4
07:53 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 24.6 billion won (US$ 20.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 17.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 5.6 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 2 percent to 353.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)