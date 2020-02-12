Green Cross shifts to loss in 2019
07:53 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net loss of 11.3 billion won (US$ 9.6 million), turning from a profit of 34.3 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 40.3 billion won, down 19.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 2.6 percent to 1.36 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)