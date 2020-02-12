Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Green Cross shifts to loss in 2019

07:53 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net loss of 11.3 billion won (US$ 9.6 million), turning from a profit of 34.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 40.3 billion won, down 19.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 2.6 percent to 1.36 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK