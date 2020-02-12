Korea's jobless rate falls to 4.1 pct in January, 568,000 jobs created
08:00 February 12, 2020
SEJONG, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate fell in January, and job additions came to 568,000, data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 0.4 percentage point on-year to 4.1 percent, and the number of employed people reached 26.8 million in January, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- declined to 7.7 percent last month from 8.9 percent tallied a year earlier.
