(Spring Training) Kim Kwang-hyun's flexibility key to signing with Cardinals: general manager

"He could have said, 'No, I am a starter, and I want to be a starter.' But for where we were and what our pitching staff looks like, that would have been a tough fit for us," Girsch told Yonhap News Agency in an exclusive interview at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, site of the team's spring training. "He understood (our situation). We wanted him to come and try to be a starter. If he doesn't end up being a starter, we do want him in the bullpen. And he was comfortable with that. That was a big difference for us."