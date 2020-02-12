Ncsoft 2019 net profit down 14.7 pct. to 359.3 bln won
08:20 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 359.3 billion won (US$ 304.1 million), down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 22.1 percent on-year to 479 billion won. Annual sales decreased 0.8 percent to 1.7 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)