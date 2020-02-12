Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 12

09:42 February 12, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Arrival of third evacuation flight from Wuhan

-- (News Focus) 'Parasite's Oscar wins draw attention to South Korea's half-basement apartments

-- (Yonhap Interview) Kim Kwang-hyun's flexibility key to signing with Cardinals: general manager

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- Unemployment data for January
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK