S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered

10:14 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remains unchanged from the previous day at 28, with four patients having recovered and been released from hospital.

On Tuesday, the country reported one more case of the new strain of virus and another virus-infected patient was released after making a full recovery, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 992 as of early Wednesday, up from 762 the day before, the KCDC said in a statement.

