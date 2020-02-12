Ministry holds 'Unboxing Korea' on culture, history for foreigners
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it held a public diplomacy event in Seoul for foreign diplomats and journalists here with a focus on promoting South Korea's culture and history.
The event, titled "Unboxing Korea", is one of the ministry's latest projects designed to help foreign communities broaden their understanding and knowledge about South Korea's history and tradition, a lesser-known area compared with the popularity of Korean pop culture.
About 180 diplomats, reporters and others working at international organizations here attended the event held late Tuesday, the ministry said.
With the project launch, the ministry plans to organize a wide range of events going forward, including honorary ambassadorship programs, regular seminars and field trips, it added.
