(LEAD) Two seriously injured after violent scuffle at Yeouido restaurant
(ATTN: RECASTS slug, headline, lead, paras 3-4 to reflect police's correction; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- A scuffle occurred at a restaurant in the financial district of Yeouido in Seoul Wednesday, seriously injuring two people, police said.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the underground eatery of a securities company in Yeouido on reports that one employee stabbed another with a knife at around 9:15 a.m.
A woman in her 60s, presumed to be a suspect, was found unconscious in the vicinity of the scene after fleeing. Police said she appears to have attempted to kill herself.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after sustaining knife wounds. He is said to be unconscious.
Police said they are investigating to determine the cause of the incident.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)