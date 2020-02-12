Seoul stocks slightly down late Wed. morning
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning after trimming earlier gains by autos and pharmaceuticals.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 2.05 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,221.07 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index earlier opened slightly higher, adding 6.38 points or 0.29 percent in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.17 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.20 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem plunged 1.45 percent, while top portal operator NAVER slipped 0.81 percent.
Autos and pharmaceuticals continued to tread higher.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor spiked 2.26 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advancing 0.60 percent.
The two carmakers on Tuesday partially lifted the production line suspension they were forced to impose late last week due to a shortage of parts from their suppliers in China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics rose 0.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.70 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)