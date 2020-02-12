Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

3 more coronavirus patients to be released after recovery

14:17 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Three more patients with the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, will be released from quarantine later in the day after full recovery, health authorities said Wednesday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's third, eighth, 17th virus-infected patients will be released from quarantine after testing negative for the virus two consecutive times.

So far, four patients have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 28 confirmed cases, the KCDC said in a statement.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK