3 more coronavirus patients to be released after recovery
14:17 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Three more patients with the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, will be released from quarantine later in the day after full recovery, health authorities said Wednesday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's third, eighth, 17th virus-infected patients will be released from quarantine after testing negative for the virus two consecutive times.
So far, four patients have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 28 confirmed cases, the KCDC said in a statement.
