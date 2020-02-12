Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae names new deputy spokesperson

14:40 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a Cheong Wa Dae staffer, Yoon Jae-kwan, as his new deputy spokesperson, Moon's office announced Wednesday.

Yoon, deputy secretary at the office for public relations planning, is filling the post that has been vacant since Han Jung-woo was tapped as director of the Chunchugwan press center of Cheong Wa Dae earlier this month.

It is part of a reshuffle in the lineup of Moon's public communication team following Ko Min-jung's departure from the spokesperson job for the April 15 general elections. Yoo Song-hwa also quit the position of Chunchugwan chief for the same reason.

Yoon studied political science and diplomacy at Chonnam National University in Gwangju and earned a master's degree in politics from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

Yoon Jae-kwan, apppointed as President Moon Jae-in's new deputy spokesperson, in a photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

