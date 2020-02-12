Cheong Wa Dae names new deputy spokesperson
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a Cheong Wa Dae staffer, Yoon Jae-kwan, as his new deputy spokesperson, Moon's office announced Wednesday.
Yoon, deputy secretary at the office for public relations planning, is filling the post that has been vacant since Han Jung-woo was tapped as director of the Chunchugwan press center of Cheong Wa Dae earlier this month.
It is part of a reshuffle in the lineup of Moon's public communication team following Ko Min-jung's departure from the spokesperson job for the April 15 general elections. Yoo Song-hwa also quit the position of Chunchugwan chief for the same reason.
Yoon studied political science and diplomacy at Chonnam National University in Gwangju and earned a master's degree in politics from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)