N. Korean media touts Xi's recent visit to hospital
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday carried a detailed report on Chinese President Xi Jingping's recent visits to various sites related to efforts to fight the new coronavirus, praising the neighboring ally for efforts to bring the virus under control.
The Rodong Sinmun report appeared to show that Pyongyang stands firmly by China and Xi, despite criticism of the way Beijing has handled the deadly COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 1,100 in China alone. The number of confirmed cases exceeds 44,000.
Xi's visits Monday to a disease control center and other sites were his first since the virus broke out.
During a visit to a hospital in the district of Chaoyang in Beijing, the paper said, "Xi spoke about building a line of defense against the disease, stressing the political and humanitarian role of the party and the exemplary roles the party members have set for the people."
The paper said Xi visited another hospital in Beijing and stressed that he was in control of quarantine at the frontline of the virus.
North Korea's media outlets have lauded Beijing's ongoing quarantine efforts against the new coronavirus.
The paper reported earlier this week on the World Health Organization's recommendation not to use "Wuhan" in naming the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city in an apparent bid to avoid stigmatizing it and its inhabitants.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also made the unusual gesture of sending financial aid to China to help in efforts to combat the virus.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)