Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

CJ Cheiljedang shifts to black in Q4

15:55 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 93.5 billion won (US$ 79.3 million), turning from a loss of 50.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 269.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 172.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.1 percent to 5.96 trillion won.

The operating profit was 30.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK