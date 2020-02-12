Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

CJ Cheiljedang 2019 net income down 79.4 pct. to 191 bln won

15:55 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 191 billion won (US$ 162 million), down 79.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 896.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 832.7 billion on-year. Annual revenue rose 19.7 percent to 22.35 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK