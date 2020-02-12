(LEAD) USFK congratulates 'Parasite' on winning 4 Oscars
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Wednesday congratulated the team of "Parasite" and South Korea for winning four Oscars, including the ceremony's highest honor -- best picture.
In a congratulatory message posted on its Facebook page, the USFK called the achievement "historic" and extended greetings to the Parasite crew and the people of South Korea.
"We are so proud to be serving in a country with such great culture and creative people," USFK said.
Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the satirical black comedy won four titles -- best picture, best director, best screenplay and best international feature film -- at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
It became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the Academy's 92-year history.
