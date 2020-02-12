Lock&lock Q4 net profit up 58.1 pct. to 4.9 bln won
17:56 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 4.9 billion won (US$ 4.2 million), up 58.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 6.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 99.9 percent to 141.3 million won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)