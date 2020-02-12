Go to Contents
Lock&lock 2019 net income down 46.2 pct. to 16.4 bln won

17:56 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 16.4 billion won (US$ 13.9 million), down 46.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 24.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 36.5 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 11.9 percent to 486 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

