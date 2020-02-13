(Spring Training) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun does non-throwing work on Day 1
By Yoo Jee-ho
JUPITER, United States, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun got in some work off the mound on Wednesday, the first official workout day for pitchers and catchers at spring training.
Kim, in a battle for the fifth spot in the rotation, was paired with five other pitchers for some running, fielding and base-covering drills at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Joining Kim were Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Jordan Hicks, Genesis Cabrera and Jesus Cruz.
Kim tossed 50 pitches in his first bullpen session on Tuesday, the reporting day for pitchers and catchers.
The 31-year-old southpaw, who signed a two-year deal worth US$8 million in December, is scheduled to make his spring training debut on Feb. 22 against the New York Mets. He will throw another bullpen session on Wednesday and have a live pitching session before the game.
Kim was an MVP-winning starter over his dozen seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), but hasn't been guaranteed a spot in the Cardinals' rotation. Martinez, a former starter who served as a closer in 2019, is eyeing a return to the rotation, with the four returnees from last year -- Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Jack Flaherty -- virtually assured of their places.
