Kakao remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 439.8 billion won (US$ 372.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 79.4 billion won, up 1749.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 28.8 percent to 867.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)