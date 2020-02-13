6 companies to recall over 490,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and five other companies will voluntarily recall over 490,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.
Hyundai Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA), BMW Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea Ltd. and Bike Korea are recalling 494,720 units due to faulty components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty anti-lock brake system in Hyundai's Avante compact, excessive explosive pressure in air bags that could cause injury to drivers of the BMW 320i sedan and a faulty part in the gearbox of Volkswagen's Jetta 2.0 TDI BMT sedan, it said.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services next week. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
