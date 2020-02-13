Go to Contents
No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, number of cases unchanged at 28

10:15 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported no new novel coronavirus cases since the 28th case was confirmed on Tuesday, with the number of cases remaining unchanged at 28, health authorities said Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 670, with seven patients having recovered and been released from hospitals, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC),

