KT&G Q4 net profit down 9.5 pct. to 114.7 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 114.7 billion won (US$ 97.2 million), down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 251.8 billion won, down 4.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
