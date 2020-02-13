Go to Contents
Recommended #BGF retail-fine

Convenience store chain operator fined for violating subcontracting law

12:00 February 13, 2020

SEJONG, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has fined BGF Retail Co., the nation's biggest convenience store chain, 1.67 billion won (US$1.41 million) for violating a subcontracting law.

BGF Retail, which operates the convenience store chain CU, is accused of forcing its subcontractors to pay more than 50 percent of marketing costs between 2014 and 2016, the Fair Trade Commission said in a statement.

The law bans subcontractors from paying more than 50 percent of such costs, according to the commission.

