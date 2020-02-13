Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ruling #animals #cats

Court upholds 6-month prison term for cat killer

11:08 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday upheld a six-month prison term handed down to a man charged with abusing and killing a cat in western Seoul.

The 40-year-old man, surnamed Jeong, had been indicted for abusing and murdering a cat named Jadu on a busy street in Mapo ward on July 13 last year.

The appeals court at the Seoul Western District Court maintained a lower court's Nov. 1 ruling that sentenced the man to six months in prison.

Following the initial ruling, Jeong had argued the sentence was excessive, claiming that he thought Jadu was a street cat.

The court, however, turned down his appeal.

"(He) brutally killed a cat that did not cause any harm, in front of other animals, simply due to the fact that he did not like cats. Even if he was distressed because he was under pressure to repay a debt after being duped, this does not justify (the crime)," the judge who handed down the ruling said.

The court also mentioned how Jeong allegedly attempted to cover up the crime and how Jadu's family is calling for strong punishment.

A file photo of the Seoul Western District Court in western Seoul (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK