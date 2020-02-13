E-Mart Q4 net profit up 5.7 pct. to 68.4 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 68.4 billion won (US$ 57.9 million), up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 10 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 61.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 4.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 129.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
