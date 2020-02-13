Shinsegae International Q4 net profit down 28.2 pct. to 20.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 20.3 billion won (US$ 17.2 million), down 28.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 17.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.4 percent to 397.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
