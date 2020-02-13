Shinsegae International 2019 net income up 30.6 pct. to 75.3 bln won
15:04 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 75.3 billion won (US$ 63.7 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 84.5 billion won, up 52.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 12.9 percent to 1.42 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
