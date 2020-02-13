Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Shinsegae International 2019 net income up 30.6 pct. to 75.3 bln won

15:04 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 75.3 billion won (US$ 63.7 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 84.5 billion won, up 52.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 12.9 percent to 1.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK