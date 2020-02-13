Go to Contents
Shinsegae 2019 net income up 110 pct. to 598.2 bln won

15:05 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 598.2 billion won (US$ 506.1 million), up 110 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 468.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 397.4 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 23.3 percent to 6.39 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
