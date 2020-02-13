Shinsegae turns to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 164.2 billion won (US$ 138.9 million), swinging from a profit of 110.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 194.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 134.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.7 percent to 1.76 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)