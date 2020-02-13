Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 1.01 trillion won (US$ 859.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 51.8 percent on-year to 43.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 1.7 percent to 4.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 74.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
