Lotte Shopping remains in red in 2019
15:35 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 853.6 billion won (US$ 721.6 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 28.3 percent on-year to 427.9 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 1.1 percent to 17.63 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
