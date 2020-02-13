Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Doosan Bobcat Q4 net profit down 17.1 pct. to 41.6 bln won

15:35 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 41.6 billion won (US$ 35.2 million), down 17.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 96.2 billion won, down 6.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK