Doosan Bobcat 2019 net income up 2.9 pct. to 272.1 bln won

15:35 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 272.1 billion won (US$ 230 million), up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 477 billion won, up 3.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 13.6 percent to 4.5 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

