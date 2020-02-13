Doosan Bobcat 2019 net income up 2.9 pct. to 272.1 bln won
15:35 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 272.1 billion won (US$ 230 million), up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 477 billion won, up 3.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 13.6 percent to 4.5 trillion won.
