Netmarble shifts to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 6.3 billion won (US$ 5.3 million), swinging from a profit of 14.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 32.1 percent on-year to 50.2 billion won. Revenue increased 13.3 percent to 551.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)